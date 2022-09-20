Insight Folios Inc Buys 17,692 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.8 %
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
