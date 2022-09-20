Insight Folios Inc Buys 17,692 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.