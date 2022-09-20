Insight Folios Inc Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Watsco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $271.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.33%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

