Insight Folios Inc Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

