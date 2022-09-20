Insight Folios Inc Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,738,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after acquiring an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 134.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 356,811 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

