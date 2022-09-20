Insight Folios Inc Raises Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.23. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

