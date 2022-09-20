Insight Folios Inc Sells 1,443 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

