Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ IART opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $74.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 135,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 133,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 302.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

