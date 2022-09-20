InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IDCC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 552,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,123. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 49.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

