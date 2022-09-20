International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Raised by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in International Paper were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. 121,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,536. International Paper has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

