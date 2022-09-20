Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

