Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,883. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

