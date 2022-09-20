Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.39 on Tuesday, hitting $416.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.69.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

