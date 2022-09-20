Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.91. 36,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.69. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.