Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,477. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $22.29.

