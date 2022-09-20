Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is RDA Financial Network’s Largest Position

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $288.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

