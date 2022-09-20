Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,429 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.