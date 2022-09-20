Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

RTM stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $149.13 and a 52-week high of $192.32.

