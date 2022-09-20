Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 20th (APH, AYLA, BGAOY, BIIB, BILL, CBP, CG, COA, EDV, ENVX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 20th:

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.75) price target on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price target on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Videndum (LON:VID) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,735 ($20.96) price target on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) target price on the stock.

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

