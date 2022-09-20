Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 20th (APH, AYLA, BGAOY, BIIB, BILL, CBP, CG, COA, EDV, ENVX)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 20th:

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.75) price target on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price target on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Videndum (LON:VID) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,735 ($20.96) price target on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) target price on the stock.

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

