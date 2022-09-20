IP Group (LON:IPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.90

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.90 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 1118195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.78) price target on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

IP Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £684.79 million and a PE ratio of 7,040.00.

IP Group Cuts Dividend

About IP Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. IP Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

