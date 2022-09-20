Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. 331,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
