Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Stock Down 14.4 %

NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. 331,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

