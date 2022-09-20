iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.30. 816,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $98.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

