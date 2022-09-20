Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,680,124 shares.The stock last traded at $53.20 and had previously closed at $56.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.