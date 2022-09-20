ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 19,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,712,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $182.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ironSource by 109.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in ironSource by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ironSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

