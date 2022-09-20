iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,843,000 after purchasing an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.24 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

