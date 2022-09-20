iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.92. 90,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $174.45.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

