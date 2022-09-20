iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.9% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. 17,045,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

