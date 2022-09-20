iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Lowered by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 6.2% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,020. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.