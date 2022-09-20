iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Decreased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 223,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.