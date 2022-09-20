iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,450,606. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.53 and a 1-year high of $136.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

