iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.98. 3,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $209.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2,275.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

