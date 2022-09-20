iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.93

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 34669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

