iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.95. 171,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

