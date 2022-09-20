iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.92. 74,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

