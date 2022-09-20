iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

