iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Increased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.