Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 31,711 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.28.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
