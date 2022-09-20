Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 31,711 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

