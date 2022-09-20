ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 280 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITM Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.00.

ITMPF opened at $1.30 on Friday. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

