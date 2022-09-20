Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter worth $3,300,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCICU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

