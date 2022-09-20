Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.29. The stock had a trading volume of 409,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,091. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average of $191.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

