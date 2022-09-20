Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $11.94. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 174 shares traded.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

