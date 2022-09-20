Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $11.94. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 174 shares traded.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
