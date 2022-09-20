JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €15.75 by Barclays

Barclays set a €15.75 ($16.07) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of DEC opened at €12.97 ($13.23) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.65. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($37.65).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

