Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €145.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Airbus Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at €93.44 ($95.35) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.95. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

