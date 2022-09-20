Jefferies Financial Group Cuts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $42.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WRK. TheStreet raised WestRock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $36.02 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 7.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 28.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.