Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.82

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.82 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 133.1% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 307.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

