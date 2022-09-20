Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.82

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.82 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.
Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors
In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
