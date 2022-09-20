JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target to GBX 1,150

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEGXF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SEGRO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,368.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

