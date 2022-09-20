JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $294.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $245.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average of $236.78. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 294,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

