JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPME. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $84.02. 4,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,414. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $78.46 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59.

