JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,608,000.

BATS:JPIB opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

