jvl associates llc Boosts Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

jvl associates llc boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Mercantile Bank accounts for approximately 1.5% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. jvl associates llc owned 0.43% of Mercantile Bank worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $507.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.