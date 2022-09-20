jvl associates llc Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

jvl associates llc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.6% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $287.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

